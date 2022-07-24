UrduPoint.com

France End Dutch Defence To Reach Women's Euro 2022 Semis

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 10:20 AM

France end Dutch defence to reach women's Euro 2022 semis

Rotherham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :France will face Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2022 after ending the Netherlands' reign as European champions thanks to Eve Perisset's penalty in a 1-0 win after extra-time on Saturday.

The scoreline did not do justice to the gulf in class between the sides as France were frustrated for 90 minutes by the brilliance of young Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

However, the FC Twente stopper was finally beaten from the penalty spot 12 minutes into extra-time when Kadidiatou Diani was tripped by Dominique Janssen.

It took a VAR review for the spot-kick to be awarded and Perisset's penalty just had too much power for Van Domselaar.

Defeat rounded off a difficult tournament for the Dutch, who had been weakened by injuries to key players and coronavirus cases.

Vivianne Miedema was fit to return after she missed the group stage wins over Portugal and Switzerland due to Covid.

However, the Arsenal striker looked well short of match fitness as one of the world's best players struggled to have any meaningful impact on the game.

France scored five in the first half of their opening game against Italy and could easily have repeated that feat in Rotherham.

The Netherlands lost veteran goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal for the rest of the tournament to a shoulder injury in their opener against Sweden, but Van Domselaar has shone in her absence.

The 22-year-old had made just one international appearance prior to Euro 2022, but now looks certain to keep her place as the Dutch number one going forward.

France were also guilty of wastefulness in front of goal as they missed the predatory presence up front of the injured Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Diani was first to test Van Domselaar before Delphine Cascarino stung her palms.

Cascarino then fired against the post from outside the box and Sandie Toletti blazed over a glorious chance before Stefanie Van der Gragt twice rode to the Netherlands' rescue.

The Ajax centre-back got back to clear off the line from Melvine Malard and then blocked another goalbound effort from Grace Geyoro as France bombarded the Dutch goal without reward.

Miedema had to wait 55 minutes for a sight of goal and the Netherlands' all-time record goalscorer would have expected to do better when she volleyed over when unmarked from a corner.

Soon it was Van Domselaar who was back in the firing line, though, as she flew to her right to turn Wendy Renard's header to safety.

Geyoro then headed wide with the goal gaping before Renard turned away in disbelief when her looping header was clawed away by Van Domselaar with the last act of the 90 minutes.

France, though, refused to be denied a place in the last four of a women's European Championship for the first time.

Diani's pace took her away from Janssen, who dived in with a desperate lunge to halt the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Croatian referee Ivana Martincic initially thought Janssen got a touch on the ball, but corrected her decision once shown a replay.

Van Domselaar still nearly denied Corinne Diacre's women as she got finger tips to Perisset's penalty, but was finally beaten.

Related Topics

Injured Firing World France Germany Young Sari Van Italy Portugal Switzerland Sweden Netherlands Euro Women Post From Best PSG Arsenal Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

1 hour ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

10 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

10 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

10 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.