UrduPoint.com

France, England In World Cup Spotlight After Messi Helps Argentina Into Last Eight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

France, England in World Cup spotlight after Messi helps Argentina into last eight

Doha, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :France's bid to retain the World Cup continues against Poland on Sunday, while England's pursuit of a first major trophy in 56 years will be tested by African champions Senegal.

Didier Deschamps' French side are aiming to become the first team to win successive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 after winning Group D in Qatar.

Led by electric Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, the French are heavy favourites to progress past Poland at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium.

But in a World Cup packed with shocks like the group-stage exits of Germany and Belgium, subduing Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is the key to France's hopes of avoiding another upset.

Poland's all-time leading scorer will be hoping to add to his meagre World Cup tally of one goal against France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who is set to make his 142nd international appearance and equal Lilian Thuram as Les Bleus' most-capped player.

France captain Lloris praised both Lewandowski and his Polish counterpart Wojciech Szczesny, who has starred with two superb penalty saves which were crucial to his team finishing second in Group C.

Related Topics

World France Qatar Germany Doha Progress Barcelona Brazil Belgium Poland Senegal Sunday PSG

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

14 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

14 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

14 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.