Open Menu

France Evacuates 3,000 Near Spanish Border Over Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 09:50 AM

France evacuates 3,000 near Spanish border over fire

Argel�ssurMer, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :French authorities evacuated more than 3,000 people from holiday campsites near the Spanish border on Monday after a fire broke out, officials said.

"The villages of Saint-Andre, Sorede and the town of Argeles are at risk," fire authorities said.

The fire had spread over about 500 hectares in the Pyrenees-Orientales region, local officials said.

About 550 firefighters had been deployed, along with several aircraft, they added.

Authorities warned the number of evacuations could increase.

Bordering on Spain, the Pyrenees-Orientales has been hit worse than any other French region by a devastating drought.

Related Topics

Fire Drought Spain Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2023

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&# ..

AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&#039;23

8 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine in Shiraz, Iran

8 hours ago
 Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

10 hours ago
 UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independ ..

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day from space

10 hours ago
Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital ..

Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital art work on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Political stability core for holding free, fair el ..

Political stability core for holding free, fair elections: Kaira

10 hours ago
 UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increas ..

UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increasingly harsh curbs on women, g ..

10 hours ago
 Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at N ..

Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab

11 hours ago
 BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day ..

BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day in Quetta

10 hours ago
 Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous