UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Extends Lockdown As Countries See Hope Of Virus Peak

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

France extends lockdown as countries see hope of virus peak

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :France extended its nationwide lockdown on Tuesday for another month in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic, as other hard-hit countries considered easing their measures with hopes rising that death rates may soon plateau.

More than half of humanity is now under confinement to contain the virus, which has killed more than 117,000 people and infected nearly 1.9 million since emerging in China late last year.

Most of the dead are in Europe, but the United States has also been hard hit -- particularly New York state where more than 10,000 have died, close to half of all fatalities in the country.

Governments around the world are under pressure to save their economies from total collapse as a result of the mass shutdown of businesses and confinement of people, but officials are also trying to avoid a deadly second wave of the disease.

While New York's governor said the peak had passed on Monday, Spain started to ease lockdown orders on Monday and Austria readied to reopen some shops.

But France did not follow suit, extending a lockdown in place since March 17 until May 11, after which schools and businesses are set to gradually reopen.

President Emmanuel Macron said the epidemic was "beginning to steady... (and) hope is returning", speaking in a televised address to the nation.

"May 11 will be the start of a new phase. It will be progressive and the rules can be adapted according to our results," he added.

France reported a slight increase in hospital deaths on Monday -- though still below its record numbers of last week -- and a slight dip in intensive care patients for a fifth day running.

The announcement came as the World Health Organization said lifting curbs too soon could unleash a second wave of cases and warned that only a vaccine would fully halt the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Related Topics

Dead World Governor Europe China France Died New York Austria Spain United States March May All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 14, 2020 in Pakistan

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

9 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.