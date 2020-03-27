France extends stay-at-home order until at least April 15: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :France extended its stay-at-home order for all non-essential employees, as well as widespread business closures, until at least April 15 in an effort to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Friday.

"In agreement with the president, today I'm announcing the renewal of the confinement period for two more weeks," Philippe said at the Elysee presidential palace.

"Obviously this period will be extended again if conditions require it," he added.