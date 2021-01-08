UrduPoint.com
France Extends UK Border Restrictions As Virus Variant Spreads

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

France extends UK border restrictions as virus variant spreads

Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :France is to keep in place restrictions on its border with Britain "until further notice", Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday, after the country confirmed two clusters of the mutant UK coronavirus variant.

France closed its border with Britain on December 20 after the emergence of a new UK strain of the disease, thought to be far more contagious, and "this will be extended until further notice", Castex said.

Only certain categories of people, including truck drivers, are allowed through the border providing they have can show a negative PCR test during the three preceding days.

Also Thursday, the French health ministry reported that two clusters of the UK variant had been detected in a care home in the western French region of Brittany, and in Bagneux, a southern suburb of Paris.

"We are clearly expecting to identify others," Health Minister Olivier Veran told a news conference.

In the home, near the city of Rennes, seven residents and two staff were infected "with a variant form of the virus", the ministry said. Final test results were expected by the start of next week, the ministry said.

In Bagneux, one person who works in two different schools was also found to be infected with the mutant strain.

