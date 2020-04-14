France extends virus lockdown to May 11

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :France's lockdown to combat the coronavirus will last until May 11, when a progressive relaxation of the measures will begin if the outbreak has slowed, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

The epidemic was "beginning to steady...

(and) hope is returning", Macron said in an address to the nation.

Schools would start to reopen from May 11 but restaurants and cafes would remain shut. Borders with non-European countries would remain closed until further notice, Macron added.

"May 11 will be the start of a new phase. It will be progressive and the rules can be adapted according to our results," he said.