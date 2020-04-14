UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Extends Virus Lockdown To May 11

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

France extends virus lockdown to May 11

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :France's lockdown to combat the coronavirus will last until May 11, when a progressive relaxation of the measures will begin if the outbreak has slowed, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

The epidemic was "beginning to steady...

(and) hope is returning", Macron said in an address to the nation.

Schools would start to reopen from May 11 but restaurants and cafes would remain shut. Borders with non-European countries would remain closed until further notice, Macron added.

"May 11 will be the start of a new phase. It will be progressive and the rules can be adapted according to our results," he said.

Related Topics

May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

45 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Transport signs contracts worth AED105 mi ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Toll in Palestine Surpasses 300 - Authori ..

1 hour ago

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

2 hours ago

DoH-Abu Dhabi launches Remote Healthcare Platform ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.