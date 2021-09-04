France eyes 'British model' ahead of Paris 2024 Paralympics

Tokyo, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :As Tokyo's Paralympics draw to a close and focus shifts to Paris 2024, France is looking for inspiration to the so-called "British model" that has produced Games success.

Team GB is riding high in the medal tables at Tokyo once again, trailing only China in terms of golds.

And London's Paralympics are widely cited as the benchmark for the biggest international event in para sports.

"We all took note of the success of London 2012. It was a real turning point," says Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 organising committee.

"We've met their teams and continue to work with them," he told AFP, adding that he talked during the Olympics with his London 2012 counterpart Sebastian Coe, who now heads World Athletics.

"Their success was about very strong communication," says Estanguet, citing efforts by both the organising committee, but also the advertising campaign of Paralympic broadcaster Channel 4.

The British channel famously rolled out its Paralympic campaign after the Olympics under the tagline "Thanks for the warm-up", in an unapologetic celebration of the sporting prowess of Paralympians.

And it has run award-winning television promotions for the Paralympics under the theme "Meet the Superhumans." "The investment that Channel 4 has put in us has shown disability in a really positive way," British sprinter Libby Clegg told AFP.

The two-time silver medallist at Rio began her Paralympic career in Beijing in 2008 and has seen the evolution of coverage and focus on Paralympics.

"It has been great for us as disabled people especially in the UK. It is great to see that this coverage has continued on," she said.