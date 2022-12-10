UrduPoint.com

France Face England At World Cup After Brazil Crash Out

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 09:50 AM

France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Reigning champions France take on England in a World Cup knock-out match for the first time on Saturday, after favourites Brazil were dumped out in the quarter-finals to blow the tournament wide open.

Morocco will bid to become the first African or Arab nation to ever reach the semi-finals but face a Portugal side who put six goals past Switzerland in the last 16 after dropping Cristiano Ronaldo.

France have brushed aside a series of injuries to key players to reach the last eight in their title defence, inspired by Kylian Mbappe, the tournament's leading scorer with five goals.

"Kylian will always be Kylian, with the ability to be decisive at any moment," said coach Didier Deschamps, who is bidding to become the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups since World War II.

England are the joint-highest scorers in the tournament with 12 goals after cruising past African champions Senegal 3-0 in the previous round.

They are still waiting for a first major title since the 1966 World Cup, after losing to Croatia in the semi-finals four years ago before a penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley last year.

"Those big matches are important reference points for the team," said England coach Gareth Southgate.

