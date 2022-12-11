France fans savour 'brilliant' World Cup win over England

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Elated French fans on both sides of the Channel roared with delight and threw dance moves after their team's dramatic World Cup quarter-final victory over old rivals England in Qatar on Saturday.

At The Frog and Rosbif, a packed English-themed pub in Paris whose windows were decked with St George's flags and tricolours, the predominantly French audience exploded with joy and belted out "La Marseillaise" at the final whistle.

"It's brilliant! With the win everything is fine," a relieved Jean-Pierre Agbo, 50, told, after Olivier Giroud's second-half header and Harry Kane's late penalty miss gave the defending champions a 2-1 win and a place in the semi-finals.

Another France fan patted a nearby England supporter -- slumped on the shoulder of his friend in despair -- in mock consolation as hit pop songs and exultant dancers transformed the pub into a disco.

In London's Zoo Bar, hundreds of French fans danced, screamed with joy and chanted "Bring the cup home" as France edged out their country of residence.