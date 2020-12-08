UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France 'far' Off Target For Lifting Covid Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

France 'far' off target for lifting Covid lockdown

Paris, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :France is 'far' from its goal of reducing the number of new Covid-19 infections to under 5,000 a day, the level at which the government has promised to lift a lockdown, a top health official said Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron has promised to end the lockdown on December 15 if the second wave of coronavirus infections is brought within the 5,000 cases mark.

But his goal of lifting the restrictions on travel in time for the year-end holidays appeared in jeopardy on Monday, with senior health official Jerome Salomon saying the government's targets would be "very hard" to meet.

"Despite all our efforts, we are still faced with a high risk of a rebound in the epidemic," Salomon told a press conference, noting that the number of new infections had not fallen for several days.

From a high of 50,000-60,000 cases a day in late October the number of infections has fallen to on average 10,000 a day over the past week.

But the fall has tapered off in recent days.

On Sunday, France recorded 11,022 new infections over the previous 24 hours.

And the number of patients in intensive care stood at 3,210, above a target of 3,000 maximum.

France entered a second lockdown on October 30.

The restrictions were eased on November 28, when businesses selling what are listed as "non-essential" goods and services, such as bookshops and hairdressers, were allowed to reopen.

But bars and restaurants remain closed and people still need to fill out permission forms to leave their homes.

The total death toll in France since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 55,521.

Related Topics

Holidays France October November December Sunday All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

2 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

30 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs, Tesla's Musk eye post-pandemic offi ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.