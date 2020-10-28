France fears new lockdown to contain virus flare-up

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :France was preparing Wednesday for tough new restrictions to halt a flare-up in Covid-19 cases that has alarmed doctors, with a second lockdown widely mooted as hospitals battle an influx of patients.

President Emmanuel Macron is to announce more measures in a televised address to the nation Wednesday evening, a day after officials announced coronavirus 523 deaths in 24 hours -- the highest daily toll since April.

Macron will hold another crisis meeting with top ministers before his announcements, which a government official said were likely to be "unpopular." France's main newspapers and several radio stations cited various unnamed sources saying Macron had become convinced of the need for a nationwide four-week lockdown, which would be voted on in parliament on Thursday.

The head of Macron's LREM party, Stanislas Guerini, appeared to be preparing the ground for a shutdown when he told France 2 television that the nation needed "strong measures, powerful measures that are understandable for all French people, and probably at a national level".

The prospect sent French stocks sharply lower, with the bellwether CAC-40 index slumping 2.4 percent at midday.

By Tuesday, there were 2,918 coronavirus patients in intensive care in France, more than half the capacity of 5,800 beds.

Nearly 19,000 were in hospital overall and France recorded over 33,400 new positive tests in 24 hours, with some hospitals left with no choice but to start transferring patients to less-crowded facilities.

France's death toll now stands at 35,541. At the height of the epidemic in March and April, France erected field hospitals and had to evacuate hundreds of patients from hospitals in hard-hit zones to less burdened areas, including some to Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Austria.