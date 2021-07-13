France fines Google 500 mn euros in news copyright row

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :France's competition regulator on Tuesday slapped Google with a 500-million-euro ($593-million) fine for failing to negotiate "in good faith" with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules.

In a ruling published on its website, the Competition Authority also ordered Google to present media publishers with "an offer of renumeration for the current use of their copyrighted content", or risk paying additional damages of up to 900,000 Euros a day.