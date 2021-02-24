UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Flags New Restrictions In 'worsening' Covid Situation

Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

France flags new restrictions in 'worsening' Covid situation

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :France may need to impose new local restrictions to deal with a worsening Covid-19 situation as it scrambles to avoid a new national lockdown, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

Infections have reached worrying levels in several parts of the country, spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

The warning comes only days after the French Riviera was ordered into lockdown for the coming two weekends to contain Covid-19 which has been spreading faster in the tourist hotspot than elsewhere in France, and border controls were tightened.

Attal said similar moves could become necessary elsewhere because of "a worsening situation" that he said "requires rapid and strong measures".

There are expectations that the northern coastal city of Dunkirk might be next on the list for fresh restrictions after the infection rate there went over 900 for 100,000 people, close to nine times the national average.

Health Minister Olivier Veran was expected to travel to Dunkirk later Wednesday.

Around 10 of France's 102 territorial areas known as departments were now in a "very worrying situation", Attal said.

"We must continue all our efforts to avoid having to impose another national lockdown," he said.

There was "obviously" no certainty that such a drastic measure could be avoided, he said, warning that the government would not hesitate to order such a move if it was deemed necessary.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will host a news conference to update the country on the Covid situation on Thursday, Attal said.

Related Topics

France May Border All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

30 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

30 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

45 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

55 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

1 hour ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.