(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The French women's football team was reeling Friday as three of its top stars decided to quit with iconic captain Wendie Renard claiming the current set-up was detrimental to her mental health.

Within an hour of the 32-year-old Lyon centre-back's announcement, Paris Saint-Germain pair Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto also announced they no longer wished to play for France.

"It's sad but it's the only way to protect my mental health," said the 142-times capped Renard, five months ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

"I won't be going to the World Cup under these conditions.

My face may mask the pain but my heart is suffering." Star striker Diani, 27, who leads the scoring charts in the French league, said she was also severing her links with the national team.

"Following our captain's announcement, I'm suspending my engagement with the national team. If profound changes are introduced I'll be back," said Diani.

Katoto, 23, was equally blunt.

"I am no longer in line with the management of the France team nor the values it promotes," she said.

The French federation said it would study the matter next week.