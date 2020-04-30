France GDP falls 5.8% in Q1: national statistics agency

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :France's gross domestic product contracted 5.8 percent in the first quarter, largely because of the coronavirus lockdown imposed since mid-March, the national statistics agency said Thursday.

The drop is the biggest since quarterly GDP evaluations began in 1949, exceeding the third quarter 1.6 percent drop in 2009 and the 5.3 percent contraction in the second quarter of 1968, the agency said.