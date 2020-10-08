France, Germany and UK seek Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Germany, France and Britain on Wednesday directly accused Russia of "involvement and responsibility" in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, announcing that they will seek EU sanctions over the case.

Moscow quickly hit back that the accusations were "unacceptable" and amounted to "blackmail".

The European powers have repeatedly asked Moscow to shed light on the poisoning which took place on Russian soil, but "no credible explanation has been provided by Russia so far", according to a joint statement issued by the German and French foreign ministers.

"In this context, we consider that there is no other plausible explanation for Mr Navalny's poisoning than Russian involvement and responsibility," they said.

Berlin has until now only urged Moscow to investigate the case, but stopped short of making a direct accusation against President Vladimir Putin's government.

Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab also accused Moscow of involvement, adding that London would work with international partners to "take forward sanctions targeting Russian officials and others".

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova shot back, accusing France and Germany of "threats and attempts to blackmail us".

"The declaration of the two ministers, unacceptable in content and tone, signals Paris and Berlin's categorical lack of desire to consider the facts," she said in a statement.

The sharpened tone from the European powers came a day after the UN's chemical weapons watchdog OPCW confirmed Germany, France and Sweden's finding that the Russian opposition leader was poisoned by a nerve agent of the Soviet-developed Novichok group.

Paris and Berlin said they will push for EU sanctions targeting "individuals deemed responsible for this crime and breach of international norms, based on their official function, as well as an entity involved in the Novichok programme".

Earlier Wednesday, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had set the stage for the move, telling German lawmakers that sanctions against Russia would be "unavoidable" unless Moscow cleared up the case.

"A serious violation of international law was perpetrated with a chemical warfare agent, and something like that cannot remain without consequences," he said.

Navalny was flown to Germany for treatment in late August after falling ill on a plane and spending several days in a Siberian hospital.

He was discharged after just over a month in Berlin's Charite hospital and has vowed to return to Russia to resume his opposition campaign when he is fully recovered.

Russia has rejected the allegations, lashing out on Tuesday at a "conspiratorial scenario" planned in advance.