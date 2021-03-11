UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Germany, Egypt, Jordan Hail Unity Govt In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

France, Germany, Egypt, Jordan hail unity govt in Libya

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Egypt and Jordan on Thursday hailed a vote by Libya's parliament to approve a unity government to lead the war-ravaged North African nation to December elections.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said: "When there is good news we need to talk about it. The fact that yesterday there was a vote of confidence concerning the political process that has been started .. that's an important point."His counterparts from France, Germany and Jordan -- Jean-Yves Le Drian, Heiko Maas, and Ayman Safadi -- all commended the move as helping stabilise the country.

Related Topics

Parliament Egypt Vote France Germany Lead Libya December All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

8 minutes ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

23 minutes ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

39 minutes ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

49 minutes ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

1 hour ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.