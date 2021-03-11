France, Germany, Egypt, Jordan hail unity govt in Libya

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Egypt and Jordan on Thursday hailed a vote by Libya's parliament to approve a unity government to lead the war-ravaged North African nation to December elections.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said: "When there is good news we need to talk about it. The fact that yesterday there was a vote of confidence concerning the political process that has been started .. that's an important point."His counterparts from France, Germany and Jordan -- Jean-Yves Le Drian, Heiko Maas, and Ayman Safadi -- all commended the move as helping stabilise the country.