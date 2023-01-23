France, Germany seek to relaunch ties despite Ukraine strains

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday sought to underline the importance of their nations' postwar alliance, despite strains created by Russia-Ukraine conflict.

With pressure growing on Berlin to supply Ukraine with highly regarded German Leopard tanks, Scholz stopped short of any pledge, instead insisting all allies must work together.

But Macron, whose country is already sending light tanks to Ukraine, made clear "nothing is excluded" regarding the possible delivery of French-made Leclerc heavy tanks.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock however later made clear that Germany would not block Poland fron sending Leopard tanks from Polish stocks.

Scholz was visiting Paris to celebrate 60 years of postwar cooperation at a time when the Franco-German relationship, often described as the motor of Europe, has hit unusually turbulent waters.

In addition to reported French impatience with Germany's caution on Ukraine, differences on nuclear power, budget issues and a possible lack of personal chemistry between the two men have caused tensions.

But in a speech at the capital's Sorbonne University, Scholz said upholding strong ties was key for the continent.

"The future, like the past, rests on cooperation between both our countries as the driving force of a united Europe," he said.

Macron said that "Germany and France, because they cleared the path to reconciliation, must become pioneers to relaunch Europe.

"We are two souls in the same body," he added, describing the nations as the "locomotive of a united Europe".