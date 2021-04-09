UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Grants New Caledonia Third And Final Independence Referendum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:30 AM

France grants New Caledonia third and final independence referendum

Noumea, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Paris has granted its Pacific territory of New Caledonia a third referendum on independence after two earlier votes narrowly chose to remain part of France, officials said.

France's minister for overseas territories, Sebastien Lecornu, agreed to a request Thursday from the New Caledonia legislature to hold a third and final referendum in the next 18 months as provided for under the terms of a decolonisation plan agreed in 1998.

The French government will "keep to its word and organise the referendum before October 2022," he said in a statement.

The 1998 "Noumea Accord", which ended a deadly conflict between the mostly pro-independence indigenous Kanak population and the descendants of European settlers, provided for up to three independence referendums by 2022 if requested by at least a third of the local legislature.

On Thursday a group of 26 pro-independence lawmakers -- just under half of the total legislature -- sent a joint letter to the French High Commission requesting the third vote.

Lecornu called for "the engagement of all to ensure the referendum campaign is peaceful, respectful and constructive".

New Caledonia, which has been controlled by France for almost 170 years, has voted on independence twice in the last three years.

In the first referendum in 2018, 57 percent voted to remain part of France; in the second, in October 2020, that decreased to 53 percent.

French President Emmanuel Macron said after the 2020 vote that he felt a "profound sense of gratitude" over the result, but also "humility" at the closeness of the vote, which few had predicted.

France, which is more than 16,000 kilometres (10,000 miles) away from the territory, subsidises New Caledonia with around 1.5 billion Euros ($1.75 billion) every year, the equivalent of more than 15 percent of its gross domestic product.

Related Topics

Vote France Paris Noumea Independence October 2018 2020 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Aviv Clinics in Dubai

8 hours ago

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

9 hours ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

9 hours ago

US State of California Budgets $536Bln for Upcomin ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.