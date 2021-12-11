UrduPoint.com

France-Greece Frigate Deal 'signed', Paris Says After US Offer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

France-Greece frigate deal 'signed', Paris says after US offer

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A contract for Greece to buy three French frigates has just been signed, France's armed forces announced on Saturday, saying it scuppered a competing offer from the United States the day before.

"Since we have been in discussion with the Greeks, the American offer is no longer on the table... We also signed the contract with the Greeks. It was initialled a few days ago," the armed forces ministry told AFP.

