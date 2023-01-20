UrduPoint.com

France Gripped By Strikes, Protests Against Pension Reform

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 01:50 AM

France gripped by strikes, protests against pension reform

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Over a million people took to the streets in France on Thursday to protest a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul, with some demonstrators clashing with police in Paris, as strikes disrupted public transport, schools and much of the civil service.

The interior ministry put the total number of protesters marching against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to extend the retirement age at 1.1 million, including 80,000 in Paris.

The hard-left CGT union said there had been over two million people at protests across France, and 400,000 in the capital alone.

Around the Bastille area of Paris, radical demonstrators hurled bottles, bins and smoke grenades at police who responded with tear gas and charged to disperse the troublemakers, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Some 30 people were arrested, mostly members of a 1,000-strong radical group called "Black Blocs" who wore masks, helmets and black clothes, police said, adding they had managed to split off the group from the main demonstration.

No major violent incidents were reported elsewhere in France.

Presented by Macron's government last week, the pensions plan would raise the retirement age for most from 62 -- among the lowest in the EU -- to 64 and would increase the years of contributions required for a full pension.

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Ministry France Split Paris Gas From Government Million

Recent Stories

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

36 minutes ago
 Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Un ..

Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Under

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to ..

Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to boost education&#039;s climate ..

1 hour ago
 Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dha ..

Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

1 hour ago
 US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible fo ..

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - State ..

2 hours ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attac ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attack on police check-post

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.