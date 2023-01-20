France gripped by strikes, protests against pension reform

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Over a million people took to the streets in France on Thursday to protest a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul, with some demonstrators clashing with police in Paris, as strikes disrupted public transport, schools and much of the civil service.

The interior ministry put the total number of protesters marching against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to extend the retirement age at 1.1 million, including 80,000 in Paris.

The hard-left CGT union said there had been over two million people at protests across France, and 400,000 in the capital alone.

Around the Bastille area of Paris, radical demonstrators hurled bottles, bins and smoke grenades at police who responded with tear gas and charged to disperse the troublemakers, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Some 30 people were arrested, mostly members of a 1,000-strong radical group called "Black Blocs" who wore masks, helmets and black clothes, police said, adding they had managed to split off the group from the main demonstration.

No major violent incidents were reported elsewhere in France.

Presented by Macron's government last week, the pensions plan would raise the retirement age for most from 62 -- among the lowest in the EU -- to 64 and would increase the years of contributions required for a full pension.