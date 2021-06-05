France hails G7 tax decision, backs 'highest' tax rate

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The G7 deal for a minimum global corporate tax of at least 15 percent is a "historic step" in the fight against fiscal evasion, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"It's a starting point and in the months ahead we will fight for this minimum tax to be the highest possible," Le Maire said in a video message on Twitter.