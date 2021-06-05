UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Hails G7 Tax Decision, Backs 'highest' Tax Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

France hails G7 tax decision, backs 'highest' tax rate

Paris, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The G7 deal for a minimum global corporate tax of at least 15 percent is a "historic step" in the fight against fiscal evasion, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"It's a starting point and in the months ahead we will fight for this minimum tax to be the highest possible," Le Maire said in a video message on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter

Recent Stories

Women’s High Performance Camp shifted to Karachi

2 minutes ago

Advance Telecom appointed as TECNO’s new distrib ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Libyan Chairman of Presidential ..

16 minutes ago

SCC discusses Real Estate Registration Department ..

16 minutes ago

66,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed lauds Fujairah&#039;s Ruler for e ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.