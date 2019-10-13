France Halts Arms Exports To Turkey Over Syria Offensive
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :France has suspended all planned exports of "war materials" to Turkey that could be used in their offensive into Syria, said a statement from the foreign and defence ministries Saturday.
A meeting in Luxembourg Monday of the European Union's foreign affairs committee will decide on a coordinated European approach to the issue, the statement said.