France Halts Arms Exports To Turkey Over Syria Offensive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

France halts arms exports to Turkey over Syria offensive

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :France has suspended all planned exports of "war materials" to Turkey that could be used in their offensive into Syria, said a statement from the foreign and defence ministries Saturday.

A meeting in Luxembourg Monday of the European Union's foreign affairs committee will decide on a coordinated European approach to the issue, the statement said.

