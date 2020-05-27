France Halts Hydroxychloroquine Use For COVID-19 Cases: Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:40 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :French doctors are no longer allowed to use hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 cases, according to new government rules Wednesday, after two French advisory bodies said the drug could pose serious health risks.
Use of the drug, normally a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, has proven controversial after some prominent doctors and even US President Donald Trump began backing it during the coronavirus outbreak, despite a lack of sufficient trials on its effectiveness.