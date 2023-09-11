France have Euro 2024 berth in sight after outclassing Ireland

Paris, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Aurelien Tchouameni's superb strike set France up for a comfortable 2-0 win over Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday as Les Bleus took a big step towards securing a spot at next year's finals in Germany.

Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni opened the scoring with a stunning first-time hit into the far corner in the 19th minute on a steamy night in Paris, and substitute Marcus Thuram increased the lead just after half-time.

Last year's beaten World Cup finalists have a maximum of 15 points and have yet to concede a goal after five matches in qualifying Group B, which they lead by a massive nine points from both the Netherlands and Greece.

"It is an important step. We have enjoyed a perfect campaign so far but we are not going to rest on our laurels," said France coach Didier Deschamps.

The Dutch, who have played just three games, beat Greece 3-0 in Eindhoven and are favourites to qualify with France.

Ireland, with just three points after four games, will surely need to beat the Netherlands at home on Sunday to maintain a realistic chance of going through.

"I can't fault my players. I thought they gave everything," said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

"They were beaten by a better team for sure. France were excellent overall and for a lot of the players it was the best team they have ever played against." Playing the 900th game in their history, this was France at something like their formidable best as their athleticism and physicality, allied with far superior technical ability, gave Ireland next to no chance at the Parc des Princes.

It was a rare outing for Deschamps' team at what is French football's spiritual home, with the Stade de France currently given over to the hosting of the Rugby World Cup.

Deschamps gave Lucas Hernandez his first cap since the defender suffered a serious knee injury at last year's World Cup, while new PSG signing Ousmane Dembele started on the right wing and Olivier Giroud spearheaded their attack.

Ireland, meanwhile, had Adam Idah of Norwich City leading an attack deprived of teenage prodigy Evan Ferguson due to injury.