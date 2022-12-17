France hope for clean bill of health on eve of World Cup final

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :France were on Saturday anxiously awaiting news on the health of three key players on the eve of the World Cup final against an Argentina side led by Lionel Messi.

While the finalists prepare to do battle for football's biggest prize, Morocco and Croatia have to pick themselves up to contest the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Defending champions France were forced to exclude central defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate and winger Kingsley Coman from a training session on Friday because they had cold-like symptoms.

The trio of absentees sparked further fears of a virus in the French camp after two players -- Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano -- were ruled out of the semi-final win over Morocco.

Rabiot and Upamecano have both returned to training.

Coman had already been forced to miss training on Thursday because of a "light viral syndrome", the French Football Federation (FFF) said.

France forward Randal Kolo Muani sought to play down the illnesses on Friday.

"There is little bit of flu going around but nothing serious," he said.

Earlier this week, France coach Didier Deschamps suggested the frigid air conditioning in Qatar might be to blame.

"The air conditioning is on all the time and so we have had a few cases of flu-like symptoms but we will try to avoid it spreading," Deschamps said.

France are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962 as Argentina captain Messi looks to crown his glorious career with the one major title that has eluded him.

Anticipation for the showdown between the European and South American heavyweights is reaching fever pitch, with the cheapest tickets on the secondary market changing hands for more than $4,000.

Argentina fans who have flooded into Qatar for the tournament demonstrated for a second day outside a Doha hotel on Friday, demanding their country's national federation help them find tickets for the final.