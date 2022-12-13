France hosts conference for 'urgent' Ukraine winter help

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :France hosts an international conference Tuesday designed to raise material and money to repair Ukraine's damaged infrastructure as well as underline Paris' ongoing support for Kyiv's fight against Russia.

The gathering of politicians, blue-chip companies and aid agencies comes after fresh comments about the war from French President Emmanuel Macron which put him at odds with many in Ukraine.

Macron called for Russia to be offered "security guarantees" at the end of the war during an interview on December 3, drawing criticism from some Ukrainian and eastern European politicians.

A call between the French leader and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday cleared the air and saw the men discuss Tuesday's conference.

Macron "reminded President Zelensky that Ukraine can count on France's support for as long as is required to fully re-establish its sovereignty and national integrity," according to the French presidency.

Both men will address the first part of the conference, called "Solidarity with the Ukrainian People" -- Macron in person and Zelensky via videolink.

The event will focus on ways in which Ukraine's Western allies can provide immediate support to keep the country's civil infrastructure functioning amid incessant bombing from Russia.

Moscow has switched tactics since October when it began airstrikes targeting Ukraine's energy network in particular, plunging millions into cold and darkness at the onset of winter.

Another 1.5 million people were left without power in southern Odessa over the weekend after drone attacks, according to Ukrainian authorities.

"Our immediate objective is to ensure that Ukraine's network does not collapse and lead to black-outs for several weeks," an aide to Macron told journalists last Friday. "This is about urgent help."