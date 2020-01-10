Paris, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :France said Thursday it remains "committed" to the 2015 Iran nuclear accord it signed with other world powers, despite Donald Trump urging the Europeans to quit the deal.

The US president on Wednesday pulled back from the brink of war with Iran after having ordered the killing of a top Iranian general, to which Tehran responded with missile strikes on Iraqi bases used by US forces.

But Trump, who withdrew the United Sates in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal signed in Vienna, said that "the time has come" for the other co-signatories to do the same.

The French foreign ministry Thursday showed no signs of pulling out of the nuclear deal.

"France remains committed to the framework of the Vienna Iran nuclear accord," said a ministry spokeswoman, Agnes von der Muehll.

She added that France "continues to work with the other parties" to the deal, meaning the other signatories -- Britain, Germany, Russia and China along with Iran.