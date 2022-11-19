France in Rugby World Cup 'final' mode with Japan Test

UrduPoint.com

November 19, 2022

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Next year's Rugby World Cup hosts France finish their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Sunday by facing Japan in Toulouse with head coach Fabien Galthie's mind already turned towards the tournament.

Les Bleus have beaten Australia and South Africa so far this November as they continue their record of 12 straight Test victories, a landmark that had been set in the 1930s.

"We play a third match in a series of quarter-final, semi-final and final," Galthie told reporters this week.

"We're testing out what we're hoping to achieve in less than a year's time.

"Beating two southern hemisphere sides on the trot leaves its marks, and that's what's happened to us.

"Our ambition is clear. Practising a run of games like that is what we have in mind," he added.

Galthie has been forced into three changes with captain and World Player of the year Antoine Dupont banned while Cyril Baille and Thibaud Flament are injured.

