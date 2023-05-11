UrduPoint.com

France Insists On China's Role For Peace In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 02:10 AM

France insists on China's role for peace in Ukraine

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :France said Wednesday that China had an important role to play for "global peace and stability" as Beijing seeks to mediate in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is visiting Germany, France and Norway this week, and met his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Paris on Wednesday.

"We know the importance of China's role on the world stage and the importance of the role it can play for global peace and stability," Colonna told Qin at the start of their meeting.

China should work "to convince Russia to return to fully respecting" the UN Charter, she added, before a scheduled dinner with Qin at the French foreign ministry.

Colonna had earlier told a cabinet meeting that Beijing should urge Russia to "return to peace", according to a post-cabinet press briefing.

"It is necessary for China to use its relations with Russia to make Russia understand better that it is at an impasse, and to tell Russia to come back to its senses," she said.

The request comes after French President Emmanuel Macron visited China last month and sparked controversy by saying Europe should not be a "follower" of either Washington or Beijing or get caught up in any escalation over the future of Taiwan.

