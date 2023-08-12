Open Menu

France International Ben Yedder Charged Over Alleged Rape

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 01:10 AM

France international Ben Yedder charged over alleged rape

Nice, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Monaco and France forward Wissam Ben Yedder has been charged with "rape, attempted rape and sexual assault" over alleged acts committed on the Cote d'Azur last month, prosecutors in Nice said on Friday.

Ben Yedder has been placed under judicial supervision and had to pay bail of 900,000 Euros ($987,000), the Nice prosecutor's office told AFP, on the day the new Ligue 1 season kicked-off.

Those conditions will not prevent him playing for his club, with Monaco preparing for their season-opening game on Sunday against Clermont.

The Monaco captain spent 48 hours in custody between Tuesday and Thursday, prosecutors said, but thir request to detain the player longer was turned down.

In July, public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme confirmed "the existence of two allegations of rape, from two victims, targeting two people".

According to radio station France Info, two women, aged 19 and 20, accused Ben Yedder and his younger brother, of having "forced them into sexual acts" after a night out.

Ben Yedder's brother has also been indicted on the same charges.

The 32-year-old Wissam Ben Yedder has won 19 caps for France but last played international football in June 2022.

Ben Yedder, who previously played for Toulouse and Sevilla, has scored 98 goals for Monaco since joining the principality club in 2019.

He was present at training with Monaco on Friday.

The club declined to comment on the situation regarding one of their star players whilst it was subject to "legal procedure".

In April, Ben Yedder was convicted of tax fraud by a Spanish court during his time at Sevilla and was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 133,798 euros ($149,753).

Related Topics

Football France Fine Nice Toulouse Monaco Same April June July Women Sunday 2019 From Sevilla Court

Recent Stories

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

2 hours ago
 ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

2 hours ago
 Youth are an essential pillar for building a susta ..

Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

2 hours ago
 President calls for adoption of universal values t ..

President calls for adoption of universal values to promote interfaith harmony, ..

2 hours ago
 Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead ..

Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead of polls

2 hours ago
Improving living standard of common man - a top pr ..

Improving living standard of common man - a top priority of AJK Govt: Anwaar ul ..

2 hours ago
 Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champi ..

Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

2 hours ago
 Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day i ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day in AJK

2 hours ago
 Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hy ..

Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hyderabad, Sukkur

2 hours ago
 Rio's iconic Copacabana Palace celebrates 100 year ..

Rio's iconic Copacabana Palace celebrates 100 years of glamour

2 hours ago
 E&T deptt cancels 15 vehicles' registration on bea ..

E&T deptt cancels 15 vehicles' registration on bearing tinted glasses, fancy num ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous