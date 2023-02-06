UrduPoint.com

France, Italy Finalize Discussions On Delivery Of Missile System To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :France and Italy finalized discussions Friday on the delivery of the long-range SAMP/T-MAMBA missile system to Ukraine, according to the French Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his Italian counterpart spoke via telephone and focused on military support provided by the two countries to Ukraine, it said.

"During this exchange, the two ministers finalized the technical discussions led by France and Italy to deliver the SAMP/T-MAMBA air defense system to Ukraine in the spring of 2023," it said, noting that it is the first long-range European anti-missile system of Franco-Italian design.

"It will allow Ukraine to defend itself against attacks by Russian drones, missiles and planes, by covering a substantial part of Ukrainian territory," it added.

The ministers also reaffirmed their determination to continue supporting Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia.

