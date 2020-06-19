UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Jails German Haulier For Equipping Channel Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

France jails German haulier for equipping Channel migrants

Calais, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A French court on Thursday handed a German haulier an 18-month jail term for giving migrants equipment that helped them illegally cross the English Channel from France to Britain, prosecutors said.

The 45-year-old, who heads a transportation company in Germany where he lives, was arrested earlier in the week after French police found two inflatable boats, outboard motors and petrol cans in his van close to a beach in northern France.

He was convicted of complicity in illegal residence and attempted human smuggling, and handed a three-year entry ban to France on top of the jail term, the prosecutor's department in Boulogne-sur-Mer said.

French police stopped more than 1,200 migrants from crossing the Channel during April and May, according to British authorities.

Since the beginning of 2020, 1,622 migrants have arrived on British territory by this perilous route, often in rickety vessels, whereas there were 1,800 such arrivals for the whole of 2019.

Attempts by migrants from Africa, the middle East and South Asia to make the dangerous crossing via the choppy waters of the English Channel have multiplied since the end of 2018, according to official data.

Rights groups have linked the sharp increase in crossings to a police crackdown aimed at preventing the establishment of migrant camps near Calais, home to a busy ferry port and the Eurotunnel, and other areas along the French coast.

Related Topics

Africa Petrol Police Jail France German Company Germany Calais Van Middle East April May 2018 2019 2020 From Top Asia Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 minutes ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

14 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

2 hours ago

Population pace needs to be checked through mass a ..

4 minutes ago

Interim report on petrol shortage submitted to PM: ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs to stabilize wheat, flour p ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.