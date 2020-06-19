France jails German haulier for equipping Channel migrants

Calais, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A French court on Thursday handed a German haulier an 18-month jail term for giving migrants equipment that helped them illegally cross the English Channel from France to Britain, prosecutors said.

The 45-year-old, who heads a transportation company in Germany where he lives, was arrested earlier in the week after French police found two inflatable boats, outboard motors and petrol cans in his van close to a beach in northern France.

He was convicted of complicity in illegal residence and attempted human smuggling, and handed a three-year entry ban to France on top of the jail term, the prosecutor's department in Boulogne-sur-Mer said.

French police stopped more than 1,200 migrants from crossing the Channel during April and May, according to British authorities.

Since the beginning of 2020, 1,622 migrants have arrived on British territory by this perilous route, often in rickety vessels, whereas there were 1,800 such arrivals for the whole of 2019.

Attempts by migrants from Africa, the middle East and South Asia to make the dangerous crossing via the choppy waters of the English Channel have multiplied since the end of 2018, according to official data.

Rights groups have linked the sharp increase in crossings to a police crackdown aimed at preventing the establishment of migrant camps near Calais, home to a busy ferry port and the Eurotunnel, and other areas along the French coast.