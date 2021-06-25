UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Jails Louvre Machete Attacker For 30 Years

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

France jails Louvre machete attacker for 30 years

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A French court on Thursday jailed for 30 years a man who attacked soldiers with machetes outside the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris.

Judges issued a sentence in line with anti-terror prosecutors' demands for Egyptian citizen Abdalla El Hamahmi, 33, who did not react from behind his coronavirus mask as it was read out to him via an interpreter.

A married father who did commercial work for a Dubai-based company, Hamahmi rushed at a group of soldiers patrolling the Louvre area early on February 3 2017, armed with a machete in each hand and wearing a t-shirt with a skull motif.

Shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest" in Arabic), he wounded one soldier on the scalp before himself being severely wounded when the patrol opened fire.

He insisted throughout the trial that he had planned to protest against French policy in Syria by destroying art masterpieces inside the Louvre museum, which houses thousands of works including Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

Hamahmi claimed to have been surprised to encounter soldiers, who have patrolled central Paris since a wave of Islamist terrorist attacks that killed more than 250 in France from 2015.

He said that he attacked them "as a reflex", saying he was acting "like a robot".

During the trial, Hamahmi attempted to deny the authenticity of a video in which he swore allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

But he later admitted that he tried to join IS in the middle East before turning his sights on France.

IS never claimed responsibility for his attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Protest Syria France Company Married Robot Paris Man Middle East February 2017 2015 God From Arab Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

14 minutes ago

Senator Abro hails budget pro-poor, business-frien ..

14 minutes ago

Chairman Senate called on Asim Bajwa to discuss on ..

14 minutes ago

Baluchistan Sphinx Concludes at Alhamra Museum

18 minutes ago

Palestinian Police Fire Tear Gas on Protesters in ..

18 minutes ago

Sindh High Court reject appeals of two death row ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.