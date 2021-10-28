UrduPoint.com

France Jails Man Who Posed As Brigitte Macron's Nephew

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

France jails man who posed as Brigitte Macron's nephew

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :French judges jailed a man for a year on Wednesday for posing as the nephew of the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron to get VIP treatment.

The 35-year-old managed to trick the French embassy in Bangladesh into allowing him to visit a Rohingya refugee camp and meet the ambassador. He also got an upgrade in a luxury hotel in Hong Kong.

However, his other attempts at obtaining perks by impersonating Brigitte Macron's nephew -- including tickets to a Formula 1 race -- were not successful.

The court in Paris sentenced him to 30 months in jail, to be served at home under electronic surveillance, with 18 months suspended.

"The court chose to punish the seriousness of the facts," the judge said, but added that his willingness to accept long-term psychiatric care was taken into account.

A psychological report described him as a "pathological liar" but did not conclude that he had a proven psychiatric disorder.

The convicted man, who last tried a scam in 2018, told the court he was attracted by "status, prestige, privileges" but denied having acted for money or "to do harm".

The man had previously been convicted of 17 similar or related offences.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Jail Hotel Visit Wife Paris Hong Kong Man Money 2018 Refugee Race Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

57 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

9 hours ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

9 hours ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

9 hours ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

9 hours ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.