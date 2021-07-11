UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Make Five Changes For Second Australia Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

France make five changes for second Australia Test

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :France coach Fabien Galthie made five changes to his team for the second Test against Australia at Melbourne, all of them in the pack, when he announced the side on Sunday.

Castres prop Wilfrid Hounkpatin and Stade Francais lock Pierre-Henri Azagoh both come into the side to win their first caps on Tuesday as Les Bleus attempt to level the three-match series.

They are joined by Cameron Woki and Ibrahim Diallo in the back row with Bordeaux-Begles lock Cyril Cazeaux also coming into the side to form a new second-row combination with Azagoh who made just six starts in the Top 14 last season.

"He (Azagoh) is a discovery," said Galthie who has been attracted by the 22-year-old's selflessness on the field.

"(He) plays in the shadows, he's a worker, very active who shows a lot of intelligence and doesn't play for himself. He can be another revelation on this tour." The Wallabies won the first Test 23-21 on Wednesday against a France side missing players from Top 14 finalists Toulouse and La Rochelle who would not have had time to complete Australia's coronavirus entry quarantine.

Galthie kept faith with his entire back division including rookie full-back Melvyn Jaminet whose error at the end of the match allowed Australia the chance to win the game at the death.

"These seven players, to varying degrees, did all right. The important thing is that they feel confident," said Galthie.

"We decided not to change the half-backs. It's part of the learning process.

"For a lot of rookie players this is a time of accelerated learning." France have not won a Test in Australia since 1990. The third Test takes place in Brisbane on Saturday.

France team (15-1)Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Arthur Vincent, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Louis Carbonel, Baptiste Couilloud; Anthony Jelonch (captain), Cameron Woki, Ibrahim Diallo, Cyril Cazeaux, Pierre-Henri Azagoh, Wilfrid Hounkpatin, Gaetan Barlot, Jean-Baptiste GrosReplacements: Anthony Etrillard, Enzo Forletta, Demba Bamba, Killian Geraci, Romain Taofifenua, Sekou Macalou, Teddy Iribaren, Anthony Bouthier

Related Topics

Australia France Brisbane Melbourne Demba Toulouse La Rochelle Sunday All From Top Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

11 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

41 minutes ago

UAE grants golden visas to 100,000 global coders

41 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and Etihad Rail ens ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.