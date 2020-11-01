UrduPoint.com
France Makes New Arrests Over Nice Church Attack

Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:20 PM

France makes new arrests over Nice church attack

Paris, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :French police have made two new arrests in the probe into an attack on a church in the southern city of Nice that left three dead, as authorities seek to understand the profile of the suspected killer, judicial sources said on Sunday.

Authorities are now holding a total of six people for questioning to understand if they were linked to Tunisian Brahim Issaoui, who prosecutors say carried out the knife rampage early Thursday morning in the Notre-Dame Basilica.

It so far remains unclear if he had outside help for the attack, which French President Emmanuel Macron has described as an act of "Islamist" terror and was the latest of a string of attacks in recent weeks in France.

The latest people to be detained are aged 25 and 63 and were arrested on Saturday at the residence of an individual detained earlier in the day, a judicial source told AFP, asking not to be named.

