France Name Ollivon As Six Nations Skipper

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:31 PM

France name Ollivon as Six Nations skipper

Paris, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Toulon's 11-time international back-rower Charles Ollivon was named as France's captain for the upcoming Six Nations by new head coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday.

Ollivon, 26, will lead the side for the tournament as Galthie has chosen to refrain from nominating a permanent skipper as was the case in 2016 with Guilhem Guirado, who has since retired from Test rugby.

Galthie's first match in charge will see Rugby World Cup losing finalists England travelling to Paris on February 2.

