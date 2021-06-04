UrduPoint.com
France Opens To EU Travellers But US, UK Still 'orange'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

France opens to EU travellers but US, UK still 'orange'

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :France said Friday it will fully open its borders to EU residents from June 9, but even vaccinated travellers from "orange" Britain and the United States still need a negative Covid test.

Visitors from the EU will not have to provide a negative antigen or PCR test if they have had a full course of one of the four vaccines authorised by the bloc.

The eased rules also apply to seven countries deemed "green" -- Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand and Singapore.

The measures are part of plans to start easing border controls and help France's crucial tourism industry as the country emerges from its third coronavirus lockdown.

People coming from green zones will also no longer have to give a compelling reason for entering France.

"We have to reconcile freedom of mobility with the need for security," Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on BFM television.

