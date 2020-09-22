France opposes return to pre-virus EU deficit rules

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :France opposes a return to the EU's previous rules on running deficits and public debt after the coronavirus crisis, European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told AFP on Tuesday.

"We cannot imagine putting the same pact back in place," Beaune told AFP, referring to EU limits on overspending by member states.

The rules are currently suspended, giving governments free rein to stimulate their economies with major spending programmes to fight a historic recession.