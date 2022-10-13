UrduPoint.com

France Orders More Strikers Back To Work As Fuel Shortages Bite

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

France orders more strikers back to work as fuel shortages bite

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The French government on Thursday ordered more striking workers back to a fuel depot in northern France after talks to end a three-week strike stalled, saying petrol shortages were taking too big a toll on the economy.

Motorists scrambled again to find service stations that still had stocks, though President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address on Wednesday that relief was in sight for next week.

"The government is counting on talks resuming in the coming hours between management and labour representatives," the office of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

But in the meantime, essential workers were told to return to work on Thursday at the huge TotalEnergies fuel depot near Dunkirk, northern France, where around a dozen police were stationed outside, an AFP journalist saw.

Borne's office cited a "real economic threat" for much of northern France, in particular for agriculture, fishing and industry.

The CGT and FO unions leading the refineries strike have said they will fight the requisition orders in court, calling them an illegal manoeuvre against the right to labour action.

"Police came to their homes and made them sign a paper ordering that they come work this afternoon from 2:00 pm until 6:00 am tomorrow," the FO official at the Dunkirk site, Clement Mortier, told AFP.

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister Police Agriculture France SITE Stocks From Government Industry Court Labour

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.