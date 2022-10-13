France orders more strikers back to work as fuel shortages bite

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The French government on Thursday ordered more striking workers back to a fuel depot in northern France after talks to end a three-week strike stalled, saying petrol shortages were taking too big a toll on the economy.

Motorists scrambled again to find service stations that still had stocks, though President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address on Wednesday that relief was in sight for next week.

"The government is counting on talks resuming in the coming hours between management and labour representatives," the office of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

But in the meantime, essential workers were told to return to work on Thursday at the huge TotalEnergies fuel depot near Dunkirk, northern France, where around a dozen police were stationed outside, an AFP journalist saw.

Borne's office cited a "real economic threat" for much of northern France, in particular for agriculture, fishing and industry.

The CGT and FO unions leading the refineries strike have said they will fight the requisition orders in court, calling them an illegal manoeuvre against the right to labour action.

"Police came to their homes and made them sign a paper ordering that they come work this afternoon from 2:00 pm until 6:00 am tomorrow," the FO official at the Dunkirk site, Clement Mortier, told AFP.