France Orders Nightclubs To Close For Four Weeks Over Covid Surge: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

France orders nightclubs to close for four weeks over Covid surge: PM

Paris, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :France nightclubs will close for four weeks from Friday in a bid to counter a surge in Covid-19 cases among young people in particular, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Monday.

Stricter social distancing and extended use of face masks will also be required in schools as France faces a fifth wave of virus cases that are again filling hospital beds, Castex said, though the government held off on imposing stricter measures for the general population.

