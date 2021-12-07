France orders nightclubs to close for four weeks over Covid surge: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :France nightclubs will close for four weeks from Friday in a bid to counter a surge in Covid-19 cases among young people in particular, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Monday.

Stricter social distancing and extended use of face masks will also be required in schools as France faces a fifth wave of virus cases that are again filling hospital beds, Castex said, though the government held off on imposing stricter measures for the general population.