UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Passes One Million Covid-19 Cases Since Pandemic Began

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

France passes one million Covid-19 cases since pandemic began

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :France has registered more than one million cases of coronavirus since the global pandemic began, with more than 40,000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, French health services said on Friday.

A total of 42,032 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, 410 more than a day earlier, a new record since widespread testing began, the public health agency said.

The death toll also increased, with 298 new fatalities registered in 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 34,500 since the pandemic started.

Faced with the alarming rise in cases, the government has expanded a nighttime curfew to cover more than two-thirds of the population, or 46 million people.

The boss of Paris public hospital group AP-HP, meanwhile, warned the second wave could be worse than the first.

"There are many positive people, infectious, in the streets without knowing it and without anyone else knowing it," Martin Hirsch told French radio on Friday.

Related Topics

France Paris Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks lit up with World P ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Unaware Yet What Trump Meant When Speaking ..

58 minutes ago

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

1 hour ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

46 minutes ago

WHO Says US Drug Authority OKed Remdesivir Without ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.