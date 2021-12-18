UrduPoint.com

France PM Says Omicron Covid Variant 'dominant' In France From Start Of 2022

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday likened the spread of the Omicron variant in Europe to "lightning", adding that it would it would be the dominant strain in France from the start of 2022.

Castex added that while much was not yet known about the variant "it does not seem to be more dangerous than the Delta variant and the data available to us indicate that complete vaccination coverage with the booster dose protects well against severe forms of the disease".

