UrduPoint.com

France Probes Apple Over Restricting Smartphone Repair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 10:00 AM

France probes Apple over restricting smartphone repair

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :France is investigating US tech giant Apple over its alleged planning for smartphones to become out of date through restricting their repair, prosecutors and an association have said.

The probe into purported misleading commercial practices and planned obsolescence has been underway since December, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

It follows a complaint filed by the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) Association.

HOP said it hoped the investigation would demonstrate the iPhone maker was "associating the serial numbers of spare parts to those of a smartphone, including via microchips, giving the manufacturer the possibility of restricting repairs by non-approved repairers or to remotely degrade a smartphone repaired with generic parts".

The association called on Apple "to guarantee the right to repair devices under the logic of real circular economy".

Apple France was not immediately available for comment.

Apple in 2020 agreed to pay 25 million Euros (then $27.4 million) for failing to tell iPhone users that software updates could slow down older devices.

The scandal erupted in December 2017, when the US tech giant admitted that its most recent iOS software was slowing the performance of older telephones whose battery life was deteriorating.

Related Topics

Scandal France Paris December 2017 2020 Apple Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

10 hours ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

10 hours ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

10 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.