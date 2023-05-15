UrduPoint.com

France Promises Ukraine More Light Tanks, Armoured Cars

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 08:40 AM

France promises Ukraine more light tanks, armoured cars

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :France on Monday announced dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles for Ukraine's army, together with training for the soldiers using them.

In their joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for fresh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armored vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC," said the statement.

Paris would also focus its efforts "in supporting Ukraine's air defense capacities in order to defend its population against Russian strikes".

"Ukraine and France agree on the need to increase collective pressure on Russia through further sanctions to weaken Russia's ability to continue its illegal war of aggression." Their announcement came after Zelensky flew into France late Sunday and joined Macron for a dinner at the Elysee Palace.

"Paris. With each visit, Ukraine's defense and offensive capabilities are expanding," Zelensky tweeted as he flew to the Villacoublay airbase.

"The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing."

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Europe France Visit Vehicles Sunday

Recent Stories

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

9 hours ago
 Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

11 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

12 hours ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

12 hours ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.