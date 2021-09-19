UrduPoint.com

France Prop Bamba Racially Abused As Coach Blasts 'world Of Imbeciles'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

France prop Bamba racially abused as coach blasts 'world of imbeciles'

Lyon, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :France prop Demba Bamba was the target of racist comments on social networks after Lyon's defeat to Pau last Saturday, his club coach Pierre Mignoni revealed at a press conference on Saturday.

"This afternoon, he responded (on the field) to some very unpleasant criticism on social networks," said Mignoni after his side's 47-3 thrashing of Perpignan in the Top 14.

"We are falling into a world of imbeciles. Criticism is not a problem. Insults about the colour of someone's skin, that is different.

"I expect Demba Bamba to repeat these performances. I wanted to give him the opportunity to bounce back.

" Bamba, who has won 16 caps for France, said the abuse was "anonymous".

"I was not looking for revenge. I focused on myself, I stayed close to my teammates," added the 23-year-old.

On Thursday, French second division player Ludo Radosavljevic was banned for 26 weeks for racially abusing a Cameroonian player.

Provence Rugby's Radosavljevic, 32, acknowledged having abused Nevers' Cameroonian winger Christian Ambadiang and will not be able to play before April 25, 2022.

Ambadiang said he had been called a "banana eater" during his team's loss at Aix-en-Provence earlier this month.

Related Topics

World France Demba Aix-en-Provence Perpignan Nevers Lyon Pierre April Christian Top Coach

Recent Stories

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal ..

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal Park

47 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

47 minutes ago
 New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Champion ..

New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Championship

49 minutes ago
 Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike wan ..

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

49 minutes ago
 German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peac ..

German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peace Process'

49 minutes ago
 Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in r ..

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in rare trip abroad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.