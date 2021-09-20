UrduPoint.com

France Prop Haouas's Burglary Trial Delayed Until 2022

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

France prop Haouas's burglary trial delayed until 2022

Montpellier, France, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :France prop Mohamed Haouas's trial for burglary has been delayed for a third time until January 7, 2022, his lawyer said Monday.

Haouas is facing charges dating back to 2014 involving the alleged robbery of tobacconists. He was due to appear in court on September 24.

"It has been put back again because the court in Montpellier realised it wasn't holding hearings the last Friday of the month," Haouas's lawyer Marc Gallix told AFP.

"This time the hearing will take place on January 7 at 9am. Mohamed Haouas is disappointed because he wanted to be done with it.

It's getting old for him," he added.

The initial hearing was scheduled for January 29 this year, but that was pushed back to May after the Montpellier forward was called up to France's Six Nations training camp.

The rescheduled hearing was then postponed a second time because the courts were overwhelmed with cases.

The 27-year-old prop made his Montpellier debut in 2017, going on to win the first of his 12 France caps against England in the 2020 Six Nations and has become a mainstay of the national side.

Related Topics

Hearing France Robbery Montpellier January May September 2017 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resol ..

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resolution on human rights in UAE

16 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban ..

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban development

31 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al ..

UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al Mazrouei as Executive Director ..

31 minutes ago
 40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Za ..

Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Zahid Hussain

37 minutes ago
 UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on ..

UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Contr ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.