Montpellier, France, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :France prop Mohamed Haouas's trial for burglary has been delayed for a third time until January 7, 2022, his lawyer said Monday.

Haouas is facing charges dating back to 2014 involving the alleged robbery of tobacconists. He was due to appear in court on September 24.

"It has been put back again because the court in Montpellier realised it wasn't holding hearings the last Friday of the month," Haouas's lawyer Marc Gallix told AFP.

"This time the hearing will take place on January 7 at 9am. Mohamed Haouas is disappointed because he wanted to be done with it.

It's getting old for him," he added.

The initial hearing was scheduled for January 29 this year, but that was pushed back to May after the Montpellier forward was called up to France's Six Nations training camp.

The rescheduled hearing was then postponed a second time because the courts were overwhelmed with cases.

The 27-year-old prop made his Montpellier debut in 2017, going on to win the first of his 12 France caps against England in the 2020 Six Nations and has become a mainstay of the national side.