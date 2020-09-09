France puts off ministerial meeting with Russia after Navalny poisoning

Paris, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :France has put off a planned meeting in Paris next week between its foreign and defence ministers and their Russian counterparts in the wake of the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"In view of the current circumstances and after an exchange with the Russian authorities, it was decided to postpone the meeting of the Franco-Russian council for cooperation on security questions to a later date," it said.

The ministers were supposed to meet in Paris on September 14 in the so-called 2+2 format that had been a key plank of President Emmanuel Macron's bid to improve ties with Moscow.